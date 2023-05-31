A Date With Deception(2023, Suspense) Hannah Jane McMurray, Rib Hillis LMN, 6 p.m.
The Perfect Catch(2017, Romance) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew W. Walker Hallmark, 6 p.m.
On Deadly Ground(1994, Action) Steven Seagal, Michael Caine Sundance, 7 p.m.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story(2016, Science fiction) Felicity Jones, Diego Luna TNT, 7 p.m.
Thor: The Dark World(2013, Action) Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman FX, 7:30 p.m.
Bad Nanny(2022, Suspense) Chelsea Rose Cook, April Hale LMN, 8 p.m.
Taking the Reins(2021, Romance) Nikki DeLoach, Scott Porter Hallmark, 8 p.m.
Waiting to Exhale(1995, Comedy-drama) Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett VH1, 9 p.m.
Eraser(1996, Action) Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan Sundance, 9:30 p.m.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith(2005, Action) Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie SYFY, 9:30 p.m.
Betrayed by My Husband(2017, Suspense) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Cameron Bancroft LMN, 10 p.m.
Pitch Perfect 2(2015, Musical comedy) Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson AMC, 10:30 p.m.