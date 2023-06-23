Ghostbusters (1984, Comedy) Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd AMC, 6 p.m.
American History X (1998, Drama) Edward Norton, Edward Furlong Vice, 7 p.m.
Runaway Bride (1999, Romance-comedy) Julia Roberts, Richard Gere CMT, 8 p.m.
San Andreas (2015, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino Paramount, 8 p.m.
The Hangover Part III (2013, Comedy) Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms TNT, 8 p.m.
The Suicide Squad (2021, Action) Margot Robbie, Idris Elba TBS, 8 p.m.
Varsity Blues (1999, Comedy-drama) James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight POP, 8 p.m.
Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018, Suspense) Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin FXM, 9:30 p.m.
XXX: State of the Union (2005, Action) Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe SYFY, 10 p.m.
Rudy (1993, Drama) Sean Astin, Ned Beatty POP, 10:30 p.m.
27 Dresses (2008, Romance-comedy) Katherine Heigl, James Marsden CMT, 11 p.m.