Jumanji(1995, Children) Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt AMC, 5:30 p.m.
Yesterday(2019, Romance-comedy) Himesh Patel, Lily James FXM, 5:30 p.m.
Revenge for My Mother(2022, Suspense) Sami Nye, Taylor Joree Scorse LMN, 6 p.m.
The Waterboy(1998, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates Freeform, 7 p.m.
A Picture of Her(2023, Romance) Rhiannon Fish, Tyler Hynes Hallmark, 8 p.m. </p>
Meet the Parents(2000, Comedy) Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller Paramount, 8 p.m.
People are also reading…
My Cousin Vinny(1992, Comedy) Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei AMC, 8 p.m.
Steel Magnolias(1989, Comedy-drama) Sally Field, Dolly Parton POP, 8 p.m.
The Amazing Spider-Man(2012, Action) Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone FX, 8 p.m.
The Plot to Kill My Mother(2023, Suspense) Romy Weltman, Milton Barnes LMN, 8 p.m.
Pocahontas(1995, Children) Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn Disney, 8:30 p.m.
Who Kidnapped My Mom?(2022, Drama) Lucie Guest, Jordan Zavisha LMN, 10 p.m.
Major League(1989, Comedy) Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen AMC, 10:30 p.m.