The Fifth Element(1997, Science fiction) Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman BBC America, 6 p.m.
The Perfect Storm(2000, Suspense) George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg AMC, 6 p.m.
The Rescue(2021, Documentary) Bancha Duriyapunt, Apakorn Youkongkaew Nat Geo, 6:30 p.m.
Jackass: The Movie(2002, Comedy) Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera IFC, 7 p.m.
Out of Time(2003, Suspense) Denzel Washington, Eva Mendes Vice, 7 p.m.
Sonic the Hedgehog(2020, Family) James Marsden, Jim Carrey Nick, 7 p.m.
Clueless(1995, Comedy) Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash POP, 8 p.m.
Jumping the Broom(2011, Comedy) Angela Bassett, Paula Patton VH1, 9 p.m.
Open(2020, Drama) Essence Atkins, Keith Robinson BET, 9 p.m.
Spaceballs(1987, Comedy) Mel Brooks, John Candy BBC America, 9 p.m.
U.S. Marshals(1998, Action) Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes AMC, 9 p.m.
