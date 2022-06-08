Motorcycle accident near Exit 18 in Queensbury a result of medical condition

QUEENSBURY — The motorcycle crash that occurred near Exit 18 of the Northway on Tuesday afternoon was a result of a medical condition, state police said on Wednesday.

Peter D. Dipadua, 68, of Worcester, Mass., was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the right lane when his female passenger had an apparent medical issue and fell from the bike, police said.

Dipadua lost control and skidded into the left lane. Both he and his passenger were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for injuries consistent with road rash, police said. They were not seriously injured.

