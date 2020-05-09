Mothers in elder facilities give advice for new ones, say they miss having visitors

Sunday is Mother’s Day, and while many mothers are able to see their children and grandchildren, those who live at elder care facilities cannot receive outside visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At the three older people’s residences in the Tri-Lakes, staff members interviewed resident mothers about their experiences and memories of being mothers and grandmothers, at the Enterprise’s request.
Here’s what the moms said.
Saranac Village at Will Rogers
Each woman living at Saranac Village at Will Rogers, an independent living center in Saranac Lake, will receive flowers on Mother’s Day, donated by the son of one of the residents, according to Executive Director Jamie Whidden. Mothers can also use video calling to talk with their children, and visits through the center’s visitation window will be going on all day long.
Sarah “Bess” Wagner had her first child when she was 22 years old. She said Mother’s Day means having “new mothers in the family.”
She said children should call their mothers to talk on Mother’s Day.
She said her favorite memories of being a grandmother are when, “Every summer, each grandchild would bring a friend for a week to spend at my house.”
Dorothy Mitchell adopted two daughters, Karen and Kathy, when she was in her 30s.
“Karen was just two months old and was brought to me from the adoption agency in a basket,” she said.
She said it is difficult to be away from her daughters on Mother’s Day and that she is focusing on the good memories.
Her favorite memory of being a grandmother was when her daughter Karen, who was living in Saranac Lake, brought Mitchell’s newborn grandson Casey to Cape Cod, where Mitchell was living, to introduce the two by surprise.
“I was sitting in the hairdresser’s in Cape Cod, and she walked right in and put Casey in my lap!” Mitchell said.
Mary Suplee married her high school sweetheart and had her first child when she was 20 years old, the first of four daughters. She said she now has 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, whom she is proud of.
She said it is difficult to be away from them during the coronavirus.
“It can be absolutely lonesome, so make the best of it through gratitude for family,” she said.
Mercy Living Center
At the Mercy Living Center nursing home in Tupper Lake, Activities Director Jamie Reynolds said every female resident, and each working mom on staff that day, will receive a carnation wrapped in a bow and greenery on Mother’s Day. All residents will be served sweet treats, too.
Staff and residents are both contenders for Mother’s Day acknowledgements, including the oldest mom, youngest mom or most grandchildren, with prizes for the winners.
“Families have been contacted and encouraged to send gifts, flowers and notes, and staff here are assisting with delivery once in the building,” Reynolds wrote in an email.
Julie Burnett, who had her first child when she was 30 years old, said that to her, Mother’s Day means “all the pleasures of having five children.”
She said the first child is a memory you’ll never forget, and that her children and stepchildren, along with their friends, always kept her spirits high and made her laugh with their antics.
Francis Raville told new mothers to keep a sense of humor about raising children. She said she remembers the look on her children’s faces right before they would get into mischief, and said it helped her recognize that look on people’s faces throughout her life.
She said it’s hard to be apart from her family, but they send her lots of cards and she checks in on the rest of the family.
Elderwood of Uihlein
Activity Director Beth Mc Laughlin said every woman at the Elderwood of Uihlein nursing home in Lake Placid will start Mother’s Day morning with their choice of mimosa, cranberry mimosa, coffee or tea.
In the afternoon they’ll receive a gourmet goodie tray with a rose and maybe another mimosa.
“I bought a whole bunch of champagne,” Mc Laughlin said. “I mean, what the heck? If you’re 90 years old, two mimosas? Shoot, you should be so lucky.”
She said residents are “saddened” their families will not be able to be right there with them, due to the coronavirus, but she said window visits have been popular and that seeing family by video chat lightens the burden.
Sue L. (the facility did not provide residents’ last names), who had her first child at 19 years old, said to her, Mother’s Day means having “a good bond with your child.”
Asked what advice she would give someone who is about to have their first child, she said, “Always remain close to them. Never drift apart.”
Dorothy M., who had her first child when she was 22 years old, said to her Mother’s Day means, “All the children are coming home!” In other years, at least.
“It was nothing for me on a Sunday to have 35 people for dinner!” she said.
Beatrice H., who had her first child when she was 30 years old, said to her Mother’s Day means “A day where we can all get together and celebrate my daughters Mother’s Day as well.” She said the best part of being a grandmother is seeing how nice her grandchildren have grow up to be.
Anne F., who had her first child when she was 30 years old, said to her Mother’s Day means remembering her own mom and everything she did for her.
She said she has loved to see her son grow up to be a wonderful man, and to see her grandchildren become a part of his and her lives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!