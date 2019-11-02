John “JD” Donohue
Ballot party lines in general election: Democratic, independent
Address: 23 Cedar Lane Gansevoort
Occupation: Retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years of service
Education: High school graduate, South Glens Falls High Class of 1971
Age: 66
Current public offices held: None
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: I was born and raised in the town of Moreau. I chose to raise my family here and have lived in the town most of my adult life. As a longtime resident, I am well aware of the many challenges facing the town and am prepared to address these issues.
Top issues in this campaign: In talking with voters I found several areas of concern. Code enforcement, traffic on Route 9, spending and development in the town were mentioned most often.
What I’d do if elected: If elected I simply want to be a voice for residents of the town. I will encourage them to be part of the process, get involved, express their ideas and concerns. I look forward to working for the people of Moreau and with the board to move our town forward.
Gina M. LeClair
Ballot party lines in general election: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Address: 37 Sisson Road, Moreau
Occupation: Current: H&R Block senior income tax preparer, Moreau Town Board member; past: small business owner for 30 years and South Glens Falls school bus driver
Education: Graduated from Keene Central High School; attended SUNY Adirondack (have not yet graduated); annual continuing education credits for the IRS, New York state and H&R Block
Age: 62
Current public offices held: Councilwoman of the Moreau Town Board
Past public offices held: None prior to my 12 years on the Moreau Town Board
Credentials for office: As your councilwoman I have made decisions on everything that comes before the board. I have been a member of almost every committee including our Farmland Protection Plan. I’ve always encouraged and supported public participation in local government, which is very important in the board's decision-making.
Top issues in this campaign: Moreau’s new sewer project will bring monumental changes to our community. We have begun updating our zoning laws to make sure that we have smart growth and building regulations for every area of town. Experience and knowledge are very important in decision-making. Please contact me anytime about this.
What I’d do if elected: I’ll work diligently for smart growth and zoning that fits your vision for the future. Improving passive recreation along the Hudson River at Nolan Road is going to open new recreational opportunities for everyone. I will continue to listen and support your ideas and concerns.
Alan VanTassel
Ballot party lines in general election: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Address: 4 Amy Drive, Moreau
Occupation: Business executive
Education: Attended Adirondack Community College
Age: 58
Current public offices held: Deputy supervisor/councilman, town of Moreau
Past public offices held: First-term councilman holding the deputy supervisor position for three of those four years; held multiple positions for Business Network International including president, vice president, secretary/treasurer, area director, mentoring coordinator and educational coordinator; multiple board of directors positions for multiple companies.
Credentials for office: Secured $4 million in grants and $12 million in zero percent loans for sewer project; eliminated fire protection tax, saving residents over $1 million while increasing funding for our first responders by 11.5 percent; expanded recreation opportunities with approval of universal playground, half of the project funded through town secured grants.
Top issues in this campaign: Continued economic development along the Route 9 corridor; expansion of riverfront recreational trails; adopted budgets below state tax cap; finalization of town planning and zoning ordinances; managing sustainable, balanced and controlled economic development; continued fiscal management of town funds and resources; balanced development of townwide recreational facilities and programs.
What I’d do if elected: Upon reelection I will continue to promote economic development policies that result in job creation, commercial growth, low real property taxes and the needed balance for quality of life. The town is poised for extensive growth, and the residents deserve leadership with experience and a track record of success.
