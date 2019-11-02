John “JD” Donohue

Ballot party lines in general election:  Democratic, independent

Address: 23 Cedar Lane Gansevoort

Occupation: Retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years of service

Education: High school graduate, South Glens Falls High Class of 1971

Age: 66

Current public offices held:  None

Past public offices held:  None

Credentials for office: I was born and raised in the town of Moreau. I chose to raise my family here and have lived in the town most of my adult life. As a longtime resident, I am well aware of the many challenges facing the town and am prepared to address these issues.

Top issues in this campaign: In talking with voters I found several areas of concern. Code enforcement, traffic on Route 9, spending and development in the town were mentioned most often.

What I’d do if elected: If elected I simply want to be a voice for residents of the town. I will encourage them to be part of the process, get involved, express their ideas and concerns. I look forward to working for the people of Moreau and with the board to move our town forward.

Gina M. LeClair

Ballot party lines in general election: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Address: 37 Sisson Road, Moreau  

Occupation: Current: H&R Block senior income tax preparer, Moreau Town Board member; past: small business owner for 30 years and South Glens Falls school bus driver

Education: Graduated from Keene Central High School; attended SUNY Adirondack (have not yet graduated); annual continuing education credits for the IRS, New York state and H&R Block

Age: 62

Current public offices held: Councilwoman of the Moreau Town Board

Past public offices held: None prior to my 12 years on the Moreau Town Board

Credentials for office: As your councilwoman I have made decisions on everything that comes before the board. I have been a member of almost every committee including our Farmland Protection Plan. I’ve always encouraged and supported public participation in local government, which is very important in the board's decision-making.

Top issues in this campaign: Moreau’s new sewer project will bring monumental changes to our community. We have begun updating our zoning laws to make sure that we have smart growth and building regulations for every area of town. Experience and knowledge are very important in decision-making. Please contact me anytime about this.

What I’d do if elected: I’ll work diligently for smart growth and zoning that fits your vision for the future. Improving passive recreation along the Hudson River at Nolan Road is going to open new recreational opportunities for everyone. I will continue to listen and support your ideas and concerns.

Alan VanTassel

Ballot party lines in general election: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Address: 4 Amy Drive, Moreau

Occupation: Business executive

Education: Attended Adirondack Community College

Age: 58

Current public offices held: Deputy supervisor/councilman, town of Moreau

Past public offices held: First-term councilman holding the deputy supervisor position for three of those four years; held multiple positions for Business Network International including president, vice president, secretary/treasurer, area director, mentoring coordinator and educational coordinator; multiple board of directors positions for multiple companies.

Credentials for office: Secured $4 million in grants and $12 million in zero percent loans for sewer project; eliminated fire protection tax, saving residents over $1 million while increasing funding for our first responders by 11.5 percent; expanded recreation opportunities with approval of universal playground, half of the project funded through town secured grants.

Top issues in this campaign: Continued economic development along the Route 9 corridor; expansion of riverfront recreational trails; adopted budgets below state tax cap; finalization of town planning and zoning ordinances; managing sustainable, balanced and controlled economic development; continued fiscal management of town funds and resources; balanced development of townwide recreational facilities and programs.

What I’d do if elected: Upon reelection I will continue to promote economic development policies that result in job creation, commercial growth, low real property taxes and the needed balance for quality of life. The town is poised for extensive growth, and the residents deserve leadership with experience and a track record of success.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Election 2019: Meet the candidates

article

Fort Edward superintendent of highways (Vote for 1)

article

Fort Edward supervisor (Vote for 1)

article

Glens Falls Ward 1 supervisor (Vote for 1)

11 updates

Load comments