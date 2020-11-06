Moreau man receives 7 to 9 years for burglary, assault convictions

MOREAU — A Moreau man is set to spend 7 to 9 years in prison for hiding eavesdropping devices in the home of an acquaintance and assaulting a fellow inmate.

Todd D. Derush, 40, of 473 Fortsville Road, was sentenced in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier this year to felony counts of second-degree burglary and second-degree attempted assault.

Derush was arrested on Feb. 2 after he went into an acquaintance’s home and hid equipment to record conversations. The person had an order of protection against him.

Derush was arrested again in July for assaulting an inmate at Saratoga County Jail. The victim was treated for minor injuries at Saratoga Hospital.

He received a sentence of 6 years in prison on the burglary charge and 1 to 3 years in prison on the assault charge, which are to run consecutively.

Derush has a lengthy criminal record, including a felony robbery conviction in 2000 for holding up a Hudson Falls pizza place.

