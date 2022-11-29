Moreau Community Center Holiday Caring celebrates 40 years

MOREAU — With help from Massie's Restaurant and students of South Glens Falls High School, the Moreau Community Center's Holiday Caring program continues for the 40th year.

Massie's Restaurant in the village of South Glens Falls donated storefront space for the assembly and distribution of Thanksgiving meals last week, as well as holiday food and gifts in December as part of the Moreau Community Center's Holiday Caring program.

On Dec. 16, South High French and Spanish Honor Societies and Business Club students will wrap presents for children, trim the tree, and decorate the old storefront to give families a festive experience when picking up dinner and gifts.

For 45 years, the Moreau Community Center has served the needs of South Glens Falls and surrounding communities by providing resources and services to citizens of all ages.

The Holiday Caring Program, now a community center tradition, began shortly after the center opened in 1977, providing Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, as well as gifts to those in need.

According to a news release from the center, each year about 200 families benefit from the program.

“We are so very fortunate to have such a caring and generous community who have supported this program for so many years. We were so pleased with the student’s decorations last year and can’t wait to see them this year! They were all so happy to help bring some holiday cheer to someone else for Christmas,” said Executive Director Donna Nichols. “Massie’s never hesitated to help us out when we were in a pinch to find a location. They are a great community partner.”

For more information about Holiday Caring, contact Rosemary at 518-792-6007, ext. 12, or visit https://moreaucommunitycenter.org/services/.