Montgomery stops 8-start winless streak,Yanks top Rays 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jordan Montgomery stopped an eight-start winless streak, Aaron Judge singled in his return from COVID-19 and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Montgomery (4-5) gave up five hits in five scoreless innings. The left-hander was 0-4 over his previous eight outings since beating Tampa Bay on June 2, despite allowing three or fewer runs seven times.

Aroldis Chapman, the fourth Yankees reliever, worked the ninth to get his 19th save in 23 chances. He walked Wander Franco with two outs and fell behind 3-0 on Nelson Cruz before striking out the veteran slugger.

Judge, placed on the COVID-19 injured list July 16 after testing positive, had a base hit in the first inning. He went 1 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.

Gio Urshela drove in two runs for the Yankees, who are nine games behind AL East-leading Boston and seven back of the second-place Rays. New York was coming off a 5-4 loss Sunday at Boston in which the Red Sox scored five times in the eighth after being no-hit through seven innings by Domingo Germán.

Randy Arozarena cut the Rays' deficit to 4-3 in the eighth with an RBI double off Zack Britton, who prevented further damage by inducing an inning-ending double play from Mike Zunino with two on.