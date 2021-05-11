Montgomery goes 6 strong innings, Yankees beat Rays 3-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings, Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez homered, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The Yankees beat Tampa Bay for just the second time in seven games this season. The AL champion Rays had won 18 of the last 23 meetings, including a five-game victory in last year’s Division Series.

New York slugger Luke Voit went 0 for 3 in his first game this season. The major league home run leader last year with 22, he was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after having knee surgery on March 29.

Voit was hit by a pitch around the right wrist in the fourth inning and had a flyout to the right-field wall in the seventh.

Montgomery (2-1) gave up one run, two hits, walked one and tied a career high with nine strikeouts. After Jonathan Loaisiga worked two innings, Aroldis Chapman got three outs to get his eighth save and complete a three-hitter.

METS 3, ORIOLES 2: Patrick Mazeika got his second walkoff RBI in four career games with a fielder's choice grounder in the ninth inning, helping the banged-up New York Mets rally to beat the Baltimore Orioles for their sixth straight win.