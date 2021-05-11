Montgomery goes 6 strong innings, Yankees beat Rays 3-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings, Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez homered, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Tuesday night.
The Yankees beat Tampa Bay for just the second time in seven games this season. The AL champion Rays had won 18 of the last 23 meetings, including a five-game victory in last year’s Division Series.
New York slugger Luke Voit went 0 for 3 in his first game this season. The major league home run leader last year with 22, he was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after having knee surgery on March 29.
Voit was hit by a pitch around the right wrist in the fourth inning and had a flyout to the right-field wall in the seventh.
Montgomery (2-1) gave up one run, two hits, walked one and tied a career high with nine strikeouts. After Jonathan Loaisiga worked two innings, Aroldis Chapman got three outs to get his eighth save and complete a three-hitter.
METS 3, ORIOLES 2: Patrick Mazeika got his second walkoff RBI in four career games with a fielder's choice grounder in the ninth inning, helping the banged-up New York Mets rally to beat the Baltimore Orioles for their sixth straight win.
Baltimore led 2-1 entering the ninth after John Means outdueled Marcus Stroman in his first start since throwing a no-hitter last week.
Mazeika pinch hit in the pitcher's spot with two on and one out against closer César Valdez and hit a grounder to first baseman Trey Mancini, whose throw home was a little high and too late to nab speedy Jonathan Villar as the former Oriole got a quick jump off third.
ATHLETICS 3, RED SOX 2: Chris Bassitt struck out a season-high 10 over seven effective innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox in a matchup of American League division leaders.
Matt Chapman and Elvis Andrus hit RBI singles for the A's in the seventh inning as Oakland broke a 1-all tie with two runs. Matt Olson also had an RBI single for the A's, who opened six-game road trip with a victory.
Yusmeiro Petit pitched a scoreless eighth and Jake Diekman got his fourth save despite walking two batters in the ninth.
Rafael Devers homered for Boston, which has lost two straight since winning four in a row.
GIANTS 4, RANGERS 2: Logan Webb set a career high with 10 strikeouts in six innings and the San Francisco Giants beat Texas, keeping the Rangers winless in interleague play this season.
Swept in the two-game series, Texas dropped to 0-5 against NL opponents this year. The Rangers have lost a team-record nine straight interleague games overall — their next try to end the drought will be June 1 at Colorado.
Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Belt drove in runs for San Francisco, which began the day tied with St. Louis for the best record in the National League.
INDIANS 3, CUBS 2: Shane Bieber pitched out of some early trouble before extending his strikeout record and César Hernández hit a two-run homer, sending the Cleveland Indians to a win over the Chicago Cubs.
Bieber (4-2) struck out eight and has now fanned at least that many in 20 consecutive starts, a major league mark he builds on every time out. The right-hander's streak was in jeopardy, but he got Nick Martini for strikeout No. 8 in the seventh.
BLUE JAYS 5, BRAVES 3: Vladimir Guerrero homered and drove in three runs and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of Atlanta's indecisive fielding in the eighth inning, rallying past the Braves.
Guerrero had three hits, including a tying single in a three-run eighth.
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his major league-leading 11th homer for Atlanta. Marcell Ozuna also connected.
PIRATES 7, REDS 2: Troy Stokes Jr. drove in runs with each of his first two major league hits, JT Brubaker pitched six strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates finally beat the Cincinnati Reds.
Two days after making his debut, Stokes hit an RBI single in the fourth inning. The right fielder also doubled in a run in the eighth.