SUNDAY
At Pocono Raceway
Lap length: 2.5 miles
Starting position in parentheses
1. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160 laps.
2. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 160.
3. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 160.
4. (12) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 160.
5. (3) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 160.
6. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160.
7. (16) Joey Logano, Ford, 160.
8. (9) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 160.
9. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 160.
10. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, 160.
11. (21) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 160.
12. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 160.
13. (23) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 160.
14. (24) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 160.
15. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 160.
16. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 160.
17. (22) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 160.
18. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 160.
19. (8) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 160.
20. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 160.
21. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 160.
22. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 159.
23. (29) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 159.
24. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 159.
25. (34) Bayley Currey, Ford, 159.
26. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 159.
27. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 158.
28. (35) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 157.
29. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 157.
30. (27) David Ragan, Ford, 156.
31. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 154.
32. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, accident, 146.
33. (30) Matt Tifft, Ford, 128.
34. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 110.
35. (20) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, engine, 91.
36. (33) Corey LaJoie, Ford, accident, 68.
37. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 28.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.718 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 58 minutes, 9 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 2.224 seconds.
Caution Flags: 8 for 28 laps.
Lead Changes: 13 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: W. Byron 1-22; K. Larson 23-51; B. Keselowski 52-55; K. Busch 56-72; C. Bowyer 73-74; K. Busch 75-94; C. Elliott 95-96; K. Larson 97-102; K. Busch 103-123; D. Hamlin 124; D. Suarez 125-133; W. Byron 134-136; D. Hemric 137-139; K. Busch 140-160.
