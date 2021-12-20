 Skip to main content
Monday's Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Peter Fatse hitting coach, Luis Ortiz assistant hitting coach, interpreter, Ben Rosenthal assistant hitting coach, Ramon Vazquez first base coach, Andy Fox major league field coordinator and Mike Brenly major league staff assistant.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G C.J. Miles to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Prmoted LB Jaylon Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Chase De Leo from Utica (AHL).

East Coast hockey League

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Loaned F Max Humitz to Grand Rapids (AHL).

