Monday's Transactions

BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Peter Fatse hitting coach, Luis Ortiz assistant hitting coach, interpreter, Ben Rosenthal assistant hitting coach, Ramon Vazquez first base coach, Andy Fox major league field coordinator and Mike Brenly major league staff assistant.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G C.J. Miles to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK GIANTS — Prmoted LB Jaylon Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Chase De Leo from Utica (AHL).
East Coast hockey League
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Loaned F Max Humitz to Grand Rapids (AHL).