Monday's Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 If Not Why Not (Phil Fluet);5-1
2 Lifetime Credit (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
3 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);5-2
4 Esa (Mark Beckwith);10-1
5 Mass Confession (Steeven Genois);15-1
6 Miami (Jordan Derue);3-1
7 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);25-1
8 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);12-1
9 Gettin Messi (Billy Dobson);7-2
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.
1 Money Maven (Steeven Genois);5-2
2 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);6-1
3 Themanofmydreams (Denis St Pierre);4-1
4 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);10-1
6 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
7 Splashed (Billy Dobson);3-1
8 Bobs Hope (Chris Long);9-2
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);6-1
2 Ok Sunny (Brian Cross);10-1
3 Titan On The Rail (Michael Mc Givern);3-1
4 Sister Meg (Mark Whitcroft);5-2
5 Another Story (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Cyrkle Up (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Girlsgethecredit (Alek Chartrand);12-1
8 Graceful Titan (John Stark Jr);4-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);9-2
2 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);6-1
3 Cruising In Style (Mark Beckwith);12-1
4 Reign Of Honor (Denis St Pierre);5-2
5 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);8-5
6 Bridge Works (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Eternal Prince (Justin Huckabone);20-1
8 The Royal Poze (Wally Hennessey);15-1
9 Barney Mac (Phil Fluet);10-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
1 Cupcake Boss (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);9-2
3 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);12-1
4 Dynamic Man (Chris Long);5-2
5 Mitchell Hanover (Brian Cross);6-1
6 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);8-1
7 Southwind Rich (Jim Devaux);10-1
8 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);4-1
9 Southwind Falcon (Ronald Harp);15-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);15-1
2 Bold Creation (Jim Devaux);20-1
3 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);7-5
4 Brady Bunch (Wally Hennessey);7-2
5 Cool Clifford (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Fomor (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
7 Exarch (Brett Crawford);9-2
8 Knight Angel (Steeven Genois);12-1
9 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);8-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.
1 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);10-1
2 Jeter’s Way (Brett Beckwith);7-2
3 Photo Bomber (Wally Hennessey);8-5
4 Phine By Me (Jim Devaux);9-2
5 Flyhawk Thriller (Steeven Genois);20-1
6 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);6-1
7 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
8 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);15-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Cutthe Cord (Phil Fluet);8-1
2 Duckdodgendive (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Unpaid Advisor (Alek Chartrand);4-1
4 Piranha First (Steeven Genois);20-1
5 Martini Express (John Stark Jr);7-2
6 Winged Foot (Wally Hennessey);9-2
7 Striking Genson (Jordan Derue);5-1
8 Spyder El (Brett Crawford);10-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
1 Manwilling (Wally Hennessey);8-5
2 Tesla Seelster (Denis St Pierre);3-1
3 Split Rail (Alek Chartrand);10-1
4 Abs Hanover (Brett Beckwith);6-1
5 Sweet Sofie T (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 Lucky Sevens (John Macdonald);15-1
7 Battle Queen (Billy Dobson);8-1
8 Mark Of A Beast (Steeven Genois);12-1
9 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.
1 Little Big Rigs (Phil Fluet);9-2
2 Celebrate Winning (Billy Dobson);8-1
3 Swancredit (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
4 I M Fishin (Wally Hennessey);3-1
5 Squee Hanover (Mark Beckwith);5-2
6 Thanks For Leaving (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
7 Le Reveur N (Jordan Derue);6-1
8 Tymal Tullo (Jim Devaux);15-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Tipsy Gypsy (Alek Chartrand);10-1
2 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);20-1
3 Sweet Ambitions (Mark Beckwith);9-2
4 Dogs Of War (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 Credit Income (John Stark Jr);3-1
6 Mr Wisconsin (Jim Devaux);5-2
7 Southwind Fulton (Billy Dobson);7-2
8 Flyhawk El Fiero (Michelle Miller);30-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Armbro Hall (Alek Chartrand);9-2
2 Otsego (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Prince C Hall (Brett Beckwith);10-1
4 Grandpa Erv (Steeven Genois);4-1
5 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);6-1
6 Pittsburgh Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
7 Cash Now (Billy Dobson);12-1
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Iamcuziwannab (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
2 Dazzlndash Hanover (Brian Cross);4-1
3 Titanama (Michael Mc Givern);15-1
4 Forgive Me Father (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Parimutual Hall (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
6 Royal Rumble (John Stark Jr);3-1