 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's Saratoga Entries
0 comments
agate

Monday's Saratoga Entries

  • 0

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 If Not Why Not (Phil Fluet);5-1

2 Lifetime Credit (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

3 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);5-2

4 Esa (Mark Beckwith);10-1

5 Mass Confession (Steeven Genois);15-1

6 Miami (Jordan Derue);3-1

7 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);25-1

8 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);12-1

9 Gettin Messi (Billy Dobson);7-2

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.

1 Money Maven (Steeven Genois);5-2

2 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);6-1

3 Themanofmydreams (Denis St Pierre);4-1

4 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);10-1

6 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

7 Splashed (Billy Dobson);3-1

8 Bobs Hope (Chris Long);9-2

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);6-1

2 Ok Sunny (Brian Cross);10-1

3 Titan On The Rail (Michael Mc Givern);3-1

4 Sister Meg (Mark Whitcroft);5-2

5 Another Story (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Cyrkle Up (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Girlsgethecredit (Alek Chartrand);12-1

8 Graceful Titan (John Stark Jr);4-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);9-2

2 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);6-1

3 Cruising In Style (Mark Beckwith);12-1

4 Reign Of Honor (Denis St Pierre);5-2

5 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);8-5

6 Bridge Works (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Eternal Prince (Justin Huckabone);20-1

8 The Royal Poze (Wally Hennessey);15-1

9 Barney Mac (Phil Fluet);10-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

1 Cupcake Boss (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);9-2

3 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);12-1

4 Dynamic Man (Chris Long);5-2

5 Mitchell Hanover (Brian Cross);6-1

6 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);8-1

7 Southwind Rich (Jim Devaux);10-1

8 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);4-1

9 Southwind Falcon (Ronald Harp);15-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);15-1

2 Bold Creation (Jim Devaux);20-1

3 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);7-5

4 Brady Bunch (Wally Hennessey);7-2

5 Cool Clifford (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Fomor (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

7 Exarch (Brett Crawford);9-2

8 Knight Angel (Steeven Genois);12-1

9 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);8-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.

1 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);10-1

2 Jeter’s Way (Brett Beckwith);7-2

3 Photo Bomber (Wally Hennessey);8-5

4 Phine By Me (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 Flyhawk Thriller (Steeven Genois);20-1

6 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);6-1

7 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

8 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);15-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Cutthe Cord (Phil Fluet);8-1

2 Duckdodgendive (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Unpaid Advisor (Alek Chartrand);4-1

4 Piranha First (Steeven Genois);20-1

5 Martini Express (John Stark Jr);7-2

6 Winged Foot (Wally Hennessey);9-2

7 Striking Genson (Jordan Derue);5-1

8 Spyder El (Brett Crawford);10-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

1 Manwilling (Wally Hennessey);8-5

2 Tesla Seelster (Denis St Pierre);3-1

3 Split Rail (Alek Chartrand);10-1

4 Abs Hanover (Brett Beckwith);6-1

5 Sweet Sofie T (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 Lucky Sevens (John Macdonald);15-1

7 Battle Queen (Billy Dobson);8-1

8 Mark Of A Beast (Steeven Genois);12-1

9 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.

1 Little Big Rigs (Phil Fluet);9-2

2 Celebrate Winning (Billy Dobson);8-1

3 Swancredit (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

4 I M Fishin (Wally Hennessey);3-1

5 Squee Hanover (Mark Beckwith);5-2

6 Thanks For Leaving (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

7 Le Reveur N (Jordan Derue);6-1

8 Tymal Tullo (Jim Devaux);15-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Tipsy Gypsy (Alek Chartrand);10-1

2 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);20-1

3 Sweet Ambitions (Mark Beckwith);9-2

4 Dogs Of War (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 Credit Income (John Stark Jr);3-1

6 Mr Wisconsin (Jim Devaux);5-2

7 Southwind Fulton (Billy Dobson);7-2

8 Flyhawk El Fiero (Michelle Miller);30-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Armbro Hall (Alek Chartrand);9-2

2 Otsego (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Prince C Hall (Brett Beckwith);10-1

4 Grandpa Erv (Steeven Genois);4-1

5 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);6-1

6 Pittsburgh Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

7 Cash Now (Billy Dobson);12-1

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Iamcuziwannab (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

2 Dazzlndash Hanover (Brian Cross);4-1

3 Titanama (Michael Mc Givern);15-1

4 Forgive Me Father (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Parimutual Hall (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

6 Royal Rumble (John Stark Jr);3-1

7 Can Do It All (John Macdonald);9-2

8 Insane Chase (Phil Fluet);6-1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News