Monday’s Odds

New England is 12-2 against the spread its last 14 games following a double-digit loss at home. Head coach Bill Belichick is 22-9 against the spread versus an NFC West opponent. Arizona is 3-9 against the spread its last 12 home games. The Cardinals are 2-10 against the spread their last 12 games on Monday Night Football. Take New England -1 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.