Monday's Odds

By J. McCarthy
Cleveland is 7-1 its last 8 series openers. The Guardians are 5-1 their last 6 Monday games. Minnesota is just 6-8 its last 14 road games. The Twins are 9-10 their last 19 games as the betting favorite. Take Cleveland over Minnesota for another Best Bet winner.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
WASHINGTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Pittsburgh
ST. LOUIS;6-7 (7.5);Miami
LA Dodgers;8 1/2-9 1/2 (11.5);COLORADO
American League
NY YANKEES;13-15 (8.5);Oakland
TORONTO;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9);Boston
Minnesota;Even-6 (8.5);CLEVELAND
Texas;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);KANSAS CITY
LA ANGELS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Chi White Sox
SEATTLE;6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5);Baltimore
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC