Monday's Odds

By J. McCarthy

Cleveland is 7-1 its last 8 series openers. The Guardians are 5-1 their last 6 Monday games. Minnesota is just 6-8 its last 14 road games. The Twins are 9-10 their last 19 games as the betting favorite. Take Cleveland over Minnesota for another Best Bet winner.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

WASHINGTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Pittsburgh

ST. LOUIS;6-7 (7.5);Miami

LA Dodgers;8 1/2-9 1/2 (11.5);COLORADO

American League

NY YANKEES;13-15 (8.5);Oakland

TORONTO;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9);Boston

Minnesota;Even-6 (8.5);CLEVELAND

Texas;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);KANSAS CITY

LA ANGELS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Chi White Sox

SEATTLE;6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5);Baltimore

Home Team in CAPS

