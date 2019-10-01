Monday night game
Cincinnati;3;0;0;0— 3
Pittsburgh;0;10;14;3—27
First Quarter
Cin—FG Bullock 28, 8:22.
Second Quarter
Pit—Conner 21 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 10:32.
Pit—FG Boswell 29, :58.
Third Quarter
Pit—Samuels 2 run (Boswell kick), 10:36.
Pit—D.Johnson 43 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 9:24.
Fourth Quarter
Pit—FG Boswell 49, 5:51.
A—57,959.
;Cin;Pit
First downs;16;20
Total Net Yards;175;326
Rushes-yards;19-73;25-66
Passing;102;260
Punt Returns;0-0;0-0
Kickoff Returns;2-44;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;21-37-1;27-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;8-69;0-0
Punts;5-41.0;2-49.5
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;8-60;4-37
Time of Possession;30:14;29:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cincinnati, Mixon 15-62, Dalton 3-8, Bernard 1-3. Pittsburgh, Conner 10-42, Samuels 10-26, Snell 2-1, Rudolph 3-(minus 3).
PASSING—Cincinnati, Dalton 21-37-1-171. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 24-28-0-229, Samuels 3-3-0-31.
RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Tate 4-50, Bernard 4-16, Mixon 4-1, Ross 3-36, Boyd 3-33, Eifert 2-27, Willis 1-8. Pittsburgh, Conner 8-83, Samuels 8-57, D.Johnson 6-77, Smith-Schuster 3-15, Vannett 2-28.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
