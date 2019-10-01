Monday night game

Cincinnati;3;0;0;0— 3

Pittsburgh;0;10;14;3—27

First Quarter

Cin—FG Bullock 28, 8:22.

Second Quarter

Pit—Conner 21 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 10:32.

Pit—FG Boswell 29, :58.

Third Quarter

Pit—Samuels 2 run (Boswell kick), 10:36.

Pit—D.Johnson 43 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 9:24.

Fourth Quarter

Pit—FG Boswell 49, 5:51.

A—57,959.

;Cin;Pit

First downs;16;20

Total Net Yards;175;326

Rushes-yards;19-73;25-66

Passing;102;260

Punt Returns;0-0;0-0

Kickoff Returns;2-44;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;21-37-1;27-31-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;8-69;0-0

Punts;5-41.0;2-49.5

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;8-60;4-37

Time of Possession;30:14;29:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cincinnati, Mixon 15-62, Dalton 3-8, Bernard 1-3. Pittsburgh, Conner 10-42, Samuels 10-26, Snell 2-1, Rudolph 3-(minus 3).

PASSING—Cincinnati, Dalton 21-37-1-171. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 24-28-0-229, Samuels 3-3-0-31.

RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Tate 4-50, Bernard 4-16, Mixon 4-1, Ross 3-36, Boyd 3-33, Eifert 2-27, Willis 1-8. Pittsburgh, Conner 8-83, Samuels 8-57, D.Johnson 6-77, Smith-Schuster 3-15, Vannett 2-28.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

