Mohonasen school board expresses frustration, vows transparency after mascot order

ROTTERDAM — Days after the state Education Department issued an edict requiring all schools to phase out Native American mascots and imagery by the end of the school year or lose state funding, the Mohonasen school board on Monday criticized how the order was handed down while vowing to address the issue with input from community stakeholders moving forward.

Wade Abbott, president of the Mohonasen Board of Education, told around two dozen residents — who attended Monday’s school board meeting dressed in Mohonasen Warrior attire in a show of support for maintaining the district’s Native American-inspired name and “Warrior” nickname — that not action will be taken until further state guidelines are handed down, but noted that the district was blindsided by what he called a “blatant threat” handed down by the state’s Department of Education.

“We would have preferred if the state Education Department had reached out to engage us in a discussion with us and other schools like ours rather than starting off with a blatant threat to our school funding and our school district officers,” he said. "We remain open to having this discussions from folks with the state education department. We would welcome them at a board meeting."

Abbott, in an interview after the meeting, again expressed frustration with the state order, adding that he fears the topic will take away from important conversations happening around learning loss and food insecurity.

"They're not going about this in the right way," he said.

The memorandum, handed down last Thursday by James Baldwin, the senior deputy commissioner for state education, requires schools to phase out “Native American team names, logos and/or imagery” by the end of the current academic year unless they have approval from a “recognized tribe,” or face consequences, including the removal of school officers and withholding of state education aid.

Additional guidelines are expected to be handed down from the state in the coming weeks, according to the memorandum.

The issue can be traced back to 2001, when former Commissioner of Education Richard Mills issued a similar memorandum asking boards of education with Native American mascots, nicknames and logos to voluntarily replace them.

But a state Supreme Court ruling in June involving the Cambridge Central School District’s fight to maintain its “Indians” nickname has renewed the conversation, and is likely responsible for the new state mandate.

The Washington County school district’s Board of Education originally voted to phase out the nickname and logo — which depicts a Native American in a headdress — in 2021, but a new slate of school board members, elected shortly after the original vote, reversed the decision, moving to preserve the nickname and imagery.

A group of parents then petitioned the state education department, and Commissioner Betty Rosa upheld the original decision phasing out the nickname and logo, which have been called offensive by some students and parents in the district. The district sued to maintain the nickname, but lost.

In his letter, sent to all school district’s in the state, Baldwin said the court’s decision established that public school districts are prohibited from utilizing Native American mascots, and any argument that such imagery and names is “respectful” to Native Americans “are no longer tenable.”

“Schools are learning environments; students learn as much through observation of their surroundings as they do from direct instructions,” the memorandum reads. “In addition to their legal obligations, boards of education that continue to utilize Native American mascots must reflect upon the message their choices convey to students, parents, and their communities.”

At the Mohonasen Central School District, the memorandum has prompted concerns that extend beyond the district’s Warrior nickname and use of imagery that depicts three Native Americans that are featured prominently as part of the district’s logo.

The district’s name itself comes from the name of three nations in the Iroquois Confederacy: the Mohawk, Onondaga and Seneca nations.

Superintendent Shannon Shine, in a statement last Friday, said while the district does not have a Native American mascot or caricatured images of Native Americans, it was unclear if the district would have to drop its name. Shine later said he issued the statement to cover all his bases due to how broad the state order was.

“At this time it is unclear what specific changes may be mandated which could potentially affect our name, Mohonasen, our designation as the Warriors, and/or depiction of the three tribes via our logo,” Shine said in a statement.

A group of residents, made up of parents and young children, urged the school board to work to preserve the district’s name and Warrior nickname, which several said define the district.

One resident, Brian Mather, said that the name is essential to the community, and changing it would be akin to erasing history. He said the Warrior nickname, in his view, is not offensive, but noted he would like to hear from someone from the Iroquois Confederacy to learn more about the issue as things progress.

"We're warriors," Mather said.

Micchelle Jackson, a Mohonasen graduate with three children in the district, said in an interview that she doesn’t believe the district’s name or mascot are offensive and questioned what sparked the state order.

“I just think that the decision that’s coming down is a little harsh and hastily and is kind of like jumping the gun a little,” she said. “As far as I know there hasn’t been any disputes or problems here as far as the name. It’s been this way forever.”

Jackson, who said she has no Native American ancestry, added that the district’s name is a conversation starter and that the history of the three Native American nations the district took its name from are taught to students — lessons she still remembers from growing up.

Still, Jackson said she can appreciate how some may be offended by the name, and would like to have a first-hand account about the topic moving forward.

"I would love to get someone from indigenous descent to give us their personal opinion instead of having it come down from the state level," she said. "I would like a firsthand account, just to have some sort of explanation."