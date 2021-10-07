Mo
Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported 34 new COVID-19 cases — the most in a single day since February.
Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported 53 new COVID-19 cases — the most in a single-day since January.
A homeless woman was arrested recently for throwing a hammer at a police car.
A Glens Falls woman is accused of not allowing an ambulance to pass, and driving recklessly, which led to a crash.
Dr. Andrew Garner of Glens Falls has given up on the insurance companies and gone to a direct patient care model in his local practice.
An unvaccinated Warren County resident in their 30s died after a lengthy battle with COVID, Warren County Health Services announced on Wednesday.
Police arrested a Gansevoort woman on Monday for allegedly distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl throughout Saratoga County.
A Glens Falls man was arrested Friday after police said he violated a protection order for the third time in less than a month.
The Warren County Real Property Tax Services Office will hold a live public auction of tax-foreclosed property on Oct. 16.