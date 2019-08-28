It was the sixth win in seven games for the Nationals, who have surged to the top of the wild card standings behind a robust offense that leads the NL in runs scored this month.
Limited to four hits while being blanked in the series opener Tuesday, the Nationals quickly returned to form, scoring five runs on five hits in the first inning against Asher Wojciechowski (2-7).
Adam Eaton was struck below the right knee by a pitch and Anthony Rendon doubled before Juan Soto hit a liner off the center-field wall for a two-run triple. Asdrubal Cabrera followed with an RBI single and Suzuki sent a 2-0 fastball into the left-field seats.
