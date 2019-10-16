LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
American League
Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0
Game 2: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings
Game 3: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston (Greinke 18-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-9), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 18: Houston (Verlander 21-6)at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 15-6), 7:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 19: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 20: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:38 p.m. (FS1)
National League
Washington 4, St. Louis 0
Game 1: Washington 2, St. Louis 0
Game 2: Washington 3, St. Louis 1
Game 3: Washington 8, St. Louis 1
Game 4: Washington 7, St. Louis 4
WORLD SERIES
Houston-N.Y. Yankees winner vs. Washington
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington at Houston-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington at Houston-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 25: Houston-N.Y. Yankees winner at Washington (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston-N.Y. Yankees winner at Washington (Fox)
x-Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston-N.Y. Yankees winner at Washington (Fox)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington at Houston-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox)
