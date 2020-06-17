MLB, players closer to agreement after heads meet

NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and players’ union head Tony Clark have developed a framework that Manfred said Wednesday could form the basis of an agreement as the two sides try to start the pandemic-delayed season.

Manfred said he met with Clark at his request for several hours on Tuesday in Phoenix, where Clark has a home and where he has been since spring training was cut short on March 12.

“I summarized that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary today,” Manfred said in a statement. "Consistent with our conversations yesterday, I am encouraging the Clubs to move forward and I trust Tony is doing the same.”

The two sides have been about $1 billion apart in guaranteed salary as they try to reach a deal to start the season. Players originally were set to earn $4 billion in salaries before the coronavirus outbreak began.

The union cut off talks Saturday, a day after MLB's last proposal, and said additional negotiations were futile. Players told MLB to unilaterally set the schedule but Manfred said MLB would not while there was a threat of a grievance.