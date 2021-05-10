Luke Voit’s return has been imminent for the last week. New York Yankees fans now have a better idea of when he will make a re-appearance.

Manager Aaron Boone on Sunday confirmed Voit, who has been rehabbing after knee surgery for a torn meniscus, would be back in the big league lineup sometime during the Yankees three-game series against the Rays.

Voit has yet to play with the big league club this season after being diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee just days before Opening Day. His presence at first and big bat has been missed during these first five and a half weeks of the season as they struggled first with trying to get runners home and with defense.

Gio Urshela is expected to make a return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, Boone said.

Urshela has missed the last two games with a swollen left knee and was not in Sunday’s lineup either. Miguel Andujar was in the lineup for the series finale against the Nationals, playing third.

