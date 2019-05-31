Twins Rays Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco (11) celebrates with Jonathan Schoop after they both scored on a single by Eddie Rosario off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Adam Kolarek during the ninth inning of Friday's game.

 Chris O'Meara, Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Eddie Rosario hit a tiebreaking two-run single off Adam Kolarek in the ninth inning after a pair of batters were hit by pitches, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Friday night in a matchup of two of the major leagues' hottest teams.

Minnesota, a big league-best 38-18, overcame a 3-1 fifth-inning deficit and won for the 13th time in 16 games. The Twins opened a season-high 10½-game in the AL Central. They have scored three or more runs in 24 straight games, matching the Minnesota record for a single season, set in 2006.

José Berríos and Taylor Rogers (2-1) combined on a four-hitter and stopped a six-game winning streak by the Rays (35-20), their longest since last August. Tampa Bay won the series opener 14-3 and had allowed three runs or fewer in its previous nine games.

Helped by $7.11 tickets, the Rays drew 14,375 to Tropicana Field after three straight days of crowds ranging from 5,786 to 8,076.

Castillo (1-4) hit Jonathan Schoop on the left shoulder with a slider leading off the ninth. Schoop was sacrificed to second and took third on a groundout, and Polanco was intentionally walked, and Castillo hit Astudillo on the left arm with a slider on a 1-2 count.

Kolarek, a left-hander, relieved to face the left-handed hitting Rosario, and Rosario grounded an opposite-field single to left, past the spot vacated when third baseman Christian Arroyo shifted toward shortstop.

Rogers (2-1) retired his first six batters, allowed Daniel Robertson's two-out single in the ninth, then retired Mike Zunino on a groundout.

Berríos struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments