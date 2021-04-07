mlb add-on

César Valdez (1-0), working primarily with a 76 mph changeup, pitched 2 1/3 innings and got Baltimore through the 10th. Paul Fry got his first save, ending a 3-hour, 54-minute night.
A portion of Route 4 in Fort Ann has reopened following a serious personal injury motor vehicle accident.
Four members of the Amish community were transported to Glens Falls Hospital after their horse and buggies were struck by an SUV.
A Chester resident has turned in the rifle belong to state police that the agency has been trying to find.
Chris Patten has grown increasingly frustrated with what he perceives as a coordinated effort by city officials to thwart his plans to develop a small piece of vacant green space at the corner of Glen and Bay streets.
The local reaction to marijuana legalization ranges from concern, but not panic, over impaired driving to excitement about the economic opportunities it will bring.
Police are continuing to investigate what led up to a vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer along state Route 4 on Thursday that sent a Fort Edward man to the hospital with serious injuries.
An appeals court ruled on Thursday that Warren County cannot prosecute the case of a former EMS agency treasurer accused of stealing from the organization’s coffers.
State police arrested Kenneth J. Filkins, 29, of Glens Falls, on a charge of violating an order of protection.
A Moreau man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $18,000 in labor and equipment from his employer.
Hunter McKenna got to wrestle this winter. He had to go to Tennessee to do it.
