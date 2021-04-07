 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
mlb add-on
0 comments

mlb add-on

  • 0

César Valdez (1-0), working primarily with a 76 mph changeup, pitched 2 1/3 innings and got Baltimore through the 10th. Paul Fry got his first save, ending a 3-hour, 54-minute night.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Developer Chris Patten speaks out
Local

Developer Chris Patten speaks out

Chris Patten has grown increasingly frustrated with what he perceives as a coordinated effort by city officials to thwart his plans to develop a small piece of vacant green space at the corner of Glen and Bay streets.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News