SARATOGA SPRINGS — Minit to Stardom was the longest shot in the field of the Grade II Honorable Miss, but the 20-1 shot galloped to a 1 1/2-length win Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course.
The $110,000 winner's share served as a nice birthday present for owner Evelyn Benoit, as 4-year-old filly Minit to Stardom led from gate to wire under Delaware Park-based jockey Alex Cintron. The winning time for the 6 furlongs on a fast main track was 1 minute, 8.81 seconds, the fastest of the races's 15 digitally timed editions.
In the New York Stallion Stakes-Cab Calloway Division, Rinaldi drew away for a 4 1/4-length win under Luis Saez.
The 3-year-old Rinaldi improved to 2 for 2 in stakes and won the mile race on a good inner turf course in 1:36.28 for trainer H. James Bond, who last won the race in its inaugural running in 2003.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.