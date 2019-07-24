SARATOGA SPRINGS — Minit to Stardom was the longest shot in the field of the Grade II Honorable Miss, but the 20-1 shot galloped to a 1 1/2-length win Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course.

The $110,000 winner's share served as a nice birthday present for owner Evelyn Benoit, as 4-year-old filly Minit to Stardom led from gate to wire under Delaware Park-based jockey Alex Cintron. The winning time for the 6 furlongs on a fast main track was 1 minute, 8.81 seconds, the fastest of the races's 15 digitally timed editions.

In the New York Stallion Stakes-Cab Calloway Division, Rinaldi drew away for a 4 1/4-length win under Luis Saez. 

The 3-year-old Rinaldi improved to 2 for 2 in stakes and won the mile race on a good inner turf course in 1:36.28 for trainer H. James Bond, who last won the race in its inaugural running in 2003.

