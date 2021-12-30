Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Queensbury man was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child on Thursday.
A retiring mailman is getting a lawn sign send-off.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he falsely claimed his tractor had been stolen.
Officials in Warren and Washington counties on Sunday reported two new deaths from COVID-19.
Another COVID-related death of an area resident was reported Monday.
A Malta man is expected to receive 3 years of probation after admitting to boating while intoxicated and fatally striking a man.
A Kingsbury man was charged with second-degree burglary in connection with an incident at a Hartford home.
Hundreds of people walked 4 miles through the streets of Glens Falls on Friday morning for the annual Christmas Eve Road March.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested for falsely reporting that he had money stolen from him in a Stewart's parking lot, according to police.
A Fort Ann man violated an order of protection and is accused of striking a victim in the elbow with a door during a dispute.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.