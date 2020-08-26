Mickelson earns wire-to-wire win in Champions debut

RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Phil Mickelson chose to make his PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National this week so he could avoid a two-week break right in the middle of his preparations for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

If he was going to show up, Mickelson thought, he might as well win.

He closed with a 5-under 66 on Wednesday to reach 22 under, leaving him three shots clear of Tim Petrovic. The wire-to-wire victory made Mickelson the 20th player to win on the 50-and-over-tour in his debut, not to mention gave him some much-needed confidence after a missed cut at The Northern Trust knocked him from the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Pacers fire McMillan

INDIANAPOLIS — Nate McMillan won dozens of regular-season games despite the Indiana Pacers' continual injuries.

The playoff losses cost him his job: On Wednesday, two days after enduring a second straight first-round sweep, president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard fired McMillan.

While McMillan's 183 victories with Indiana rank third in the franchise's NBA history and the Pacers made the playoffs in each of his four seasons as head coach, McMillan's teams went just 3-16 in the postseason and were swept three times.

