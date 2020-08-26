Mickelson earns wire-to-wire win in Champions debut

RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Phil Mickelson chose to make his PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National this week so he could avoid a two-week break right in the middle of his preparations for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
If he was going to show up, Mickelson thought, he might as well win.
He closed with a 5-under 66 on Wednesday to reach 22 under, leaving him three shots clear of Tim Petrovic. The wire-to-wire victory made Mickelson the 20th player to win on the 50-and-over-tour in his debut, not to mention gave him some much-needed confidence after a missed cut at The Northern Trust knocked him from the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Pacers fire McMillan
INDIANAPOLIS — Nate McMillan won dozens of regular-season games despite the Indiana Pacers' continual injuries.
The playoff losses cost him his job: On Wednesday, two days after enduring a second straight first-round sweep, president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard fired McMillan.
While McMillan's 183 victories with Indiana rank third in the franchise's NBA history and the Pacers made the playoffs in each of his four seasons as head coach, McMillan's teams went just 3-16 in the postseason and were swept three times.
Positives at Churchill
Ahead of next week’s Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs says there have been 47 positive tests for COVID-19.
The Louisville track says it administered 1,823 tests to staff, horsemen and vendors from Aug. 19-24. From that group, there were 47 positive tests for a positivity rate of 2.58%.
The track requires any individual allowed entrance to the stable area to take a COVID-19 test. Those who don’t pass the test or medical screening are denied entry and asked to isolate or quarantine.
Coyotes punished
NEW YORK — The NHL on Wednesday stripped the Arizona Coyotes of their 2020 second-round pick and 2021 first-round pick for violating the scouting combine policy by conducting physical tests of draft-eligible players.
Commissioner Gary Bettman determined the organization broke the rules by physically testing prospects outside of the combine, which is prohibited “to ensure competitive fairness among clubs with respect to evaluating and drafting prospects and to avoid subjecting prospects to repeated and duplicative testing procedures.”
Bettman decided to use his powers to take away draft picks rather than impose a fine of $250,000 or more “given the specific circumstances of this case.”
Giants hurting
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants' secondary has taken a big hit with second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney out indefinitely with a broken left foot.
The Giants announced McKinney had surgery Wednesday. The club also said linebacker David Mayo will need knee surgery.
The team did not say when the injuries happened but the players were at practice on Tuesday.
