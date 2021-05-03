Mia
Ten Saratoga County businesses failed an underage alcohol sale compliance check conducted last week.
Robin Barkenhagen and his business partner, Brian Bronzino, are seeking to convert an old blacksmith shop at 56 Glen St. into an adult-use marijuana dispensary.
A former employee at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested after police said she sent sexually explicit photos to inmates.
A COVID case at Hudson Falls High School on Friday has cut short the sports season that ends this week and has quarantined many people.
A Hudson Falls man has been arrested after police said he stole from a Walmart.
People who are separated from their loved ones by the closed border have been increasingly outspoken, calling on both governments to loosen restrictions.
A former Lake George student was arrested after police said he threatened to harm students.
Both a Democrat and a Republican have announced challenges to unseat U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik — 18 months before the next election.
A Hudson Falls man was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison on Friday for drug sales.
Recently, Washington County was informed that 11 workers — still on the clock — had filed for unemployment insurance. But none of them knew about the claims.