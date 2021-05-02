 Skip to main content
Mets rally, then hold on to beat Phils
Mets rally, then hold on to beat Phils

Mets Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Nick Maton (left) and shortstop Didi Gregorius reach for a throw as Kevin Pillar of the New York Mets slides into second during the sixth inning of Sunday's game.

 Matt Slocum, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Pete Alonso capped New York's six-run eighth inning with a three-run double, and the Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Phillies 8-7 on Sunday night.

Michael Conforto snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against José Alvarado, driving in Jose Peraza, and Alonso followed with a liner off David Hale that split the gap in right-center and went all the way to the wall for an 8-4 lead.

Philadelphia got a run back in the ninth on Roman Quinn's RBI triple. After a Matt Joyce walk, Rhys Hoskins hit an opposite-field drive off Edwin Díaz that was initially ruled a tying three-run homer first base umpire Jose Navas.

A replay review showed the ball hit the top railing of the fence on the out-of-town scoreboard in right, never clearing the wall itself. Hoskins was placed at second with a two-run double.

Díaz then departed with an injury and Jeurys Familia struck out Bryce Harper on a high fastball, earning his first save.

