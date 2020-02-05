Men's Scores
Men's Scores

EAST

Albany 62, Binghamton 49

American 62, Navy 54

Arcadia 94, ALVR 88, 2OT

Boston U. 80, Army 66

Cobleskill 56, Wells 52

Colgate 81, Lehigh 51

East Stroudsburg 99, Bloomsburg 88

Emerson 102, Wheaton 76

Hilbert 86, D'Youville 72

Loyola (Md.) 74, Holy Cross 60

Lycoming 79, Lebanon Valley 77, OT

Medaille 95, Pitt.-Bradford 76

Mitchell 72, Becker 48

Morrisville St. 72, SUNY-IT 69

Mount Aloysius 74, Franciscan 60

Penn St. Behrend 76, Alfred St. 58

Penn St.-Abington 78, Penn College 64

Penn St.-Harrisburg 91, Lancaster Bible 65

Pitt.-Greensburg 99, Penn St.-Altoona 79

Providence 73, Creighton 56

Slippery Rock 71, Clarion 64

St. Bonaventure 72, George Washington 47

Stevens Tech 82, Wilkes 72

Stevenson 77, Albright 70

Stony Brook 77, Mass.-Lowell 70

UMBC 70, Hartford 59

Vermont 77, Maine 52

West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 61

Worcester Tech 102, Clark 62

SOUTH

ETSU 80, Chattanooga 64

FIU 69, FAU 50

Florida 81, Georgia 75

Furman 79, Mercer 57

Mississippi 84, South Carolina 70

St. Leo 71, Tampa 46

UNC-Greensboro 88, The Citadel 68

Virginia 51, Clemson 44

Wofford 79, VMI 73

MIDWEST

Butler 79, Villanova 76

Duquesne 82, Saint Louis 68

Fort Wayne 75, W. Illinois 69

Indiana St. 68, Chicago 39

Notre Dame 80, Pittsburgh 72

Purdue 104, Iowa 68

S. Illinois 64, Evansville 60, OT

