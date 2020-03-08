Men's Scores
Men's Scores

EAST

Boston U. 64, Bucknell 61

Colgate 89, Lafayette 64

Dominican (NY) 75, Jefferson 63

Hofstra 61, Drexel 43

Indiana (Pa.) 77, Shippensburg 59

Maryland 83, Michigan 70

St. Thomas Aquinas 74, Bridgeport 67

West Liberty 73, Charleston (WV) 60

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 91, Valdosta St. 82

Delaware 79, Coll. of Charleston 67

ETSU 97, W. Carolina 75

Elon 68, William & Mary 63

Florida Southern 118, Nova Southeastern 109

Lander 76, Columbus St. 73

Liberty 73, Lipscomb 57

Lincoln Memorial 75, Queens (NC) 68

Southern Wesleyan 78, Belmont Abbey 68

UCF 94, East Carolina 62

UConn 80, Tulane 76

Winthrop 76, Hampton 68

Wofford 72, Chattanooga 70

MIDWEST

Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66

Illinois 78, Iowa 76

Michigan St. 80, Ohio St. 69

Michigan Tech 68, Northwood (Mich.) 57

Minnesota 107, Nebraska 75

NW Missouri St. 78, Missouri Southern 76

Oral Roberts 79, Omaha 52

Truman St. 53, Missouri-St. Louis 52

Wichita St. 79, Tulsa 57

SOUTHWEST

Henderson St. 72, Oklahoma Baptist 61

Houston 64, Memphis 57

FAR WEST

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 89, Pepperdine 82, 2OT

West Texas A&M 81, St, Edwards 65

