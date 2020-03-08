Men's Scores

EAST
Boston U. 64, Bucknell 61
Colgate 89, Lafayette 64
Dominican (NY) 75, Jefferson 63
Hofstra 61, Drexel 43
Indiana (Pa.) 77, Shippensburg 59
Maryland 83, Michigan 70
St. Thomas Aquinas 74, Bridgeport 67
West Liberty 73, Charleston (WV) 60
SOUTH
Ala.-Huntsville 91, Valdosta St. 82
Delaware 79, Coll. of Charleston 67
ETSU 97, W. Carolina 75
Elon 68, William & Mary 63
Florida Southern 118, Nova Southeastern 109
Lander 76, Columbus St. 73
Liberty 73, Lipscomb 57
Lincoln Memorial 75, Queens (NC) 68
Southern Wesleyan 78, Belmont Abbey 68
UCF 94, East Carolina 62
UConn 80, Tulane 76
Winthrop 76, Hampton 68
Wofford 72, Chattanooga 70
MIDWEST
Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66
Illinois 78, Iowa 76
Michigan St. 80, Ohio St. 69
Michigan Tech 68, Northwood (Mich.) 57
Minnesota 107, Nebraska 75
NW Missouri St. 78, Missouri Southern 76
Oral Roberts 79, Omaha 52
Truman St. 53, Missouri-St. Louis 52
Wichita St. 79, Tulsa 57
SOUTHWEST
Henderson St. 72, Oklahoma Baptist 61
Houston 64, Memphis 57
FAR WEST
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 89, Pepperdine 82, 2OT
West Texas A&M 81, St, Edwards 65