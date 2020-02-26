Men's Scores

EAST
American U. 79, Lafayette 59
Army 67, Holy Cross 61
Binghamton 76, UMBC 74
Bucknell 71, Colgate 70
Duquesne 81, St. Bonaventure 77, OT
Hartford 65, Stony Brook 54
Lehigh 57, Boston U. 55, OT
Manhattan 65, Marist 56
Mass.-Lowell 88, Albany (NY) 69
Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 57
New Hampshire 77, Maine 70
Penn St. 65, Rutgers 64
Rhode Island 76, Fordham 75
Richmond 73, George Washington 70
Siena 84, Quinnipiac 77
Syracuse 72, Pittsburgh 49
UConn 81, UCF 65
UMass 60, VCU 52
Villanova 71, St. John's 60
SOUTH
Chattanooga 71, VMI 64
ETSU 60, Wofford 54
Furman 81, UNC-Greensboro 67
McNeese St. 104, SE Louisiana 82
Mercer 73, The Citadel 57
South Carolina 94, Georgia 90, OT
South Florida 73, East Carolina 68, OT
Texas A&M-CC 81, New Orleans 75
Virginia 56, Virginia Tech 53
W. Carolina 109, Samford 78
MIDWEST
Bradley 74, Illinois St. 71, OT
Fort Wayne 58, Denver 51
Indiana St. 77, S. Illinois 68
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 86, Incarnate Word 66
Nicholls 93, Houston Baptist 85
Stephen F. Austin 90, Northwestern St. 59