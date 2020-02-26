Men's Scores
0 comments
agate

Men's Scores

  • 0

EAST

American U. 79, Lafayette 59

Army 67, Holy Cross 61

Binghamton 76, UMBC 74

Bucknell 71, Colgate 70

Duquesne 81, St. Bonaventure 77, OT

Hartford 65, Stony Brook 54

Lehigh 57, Boston U. 55, OT

Manhattan 65, Marist 56

Mass.-Lowell 88, Albany (NY) 69

Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 57

New Hampshire 77, Maine 70

Penn St. 65, Rutgers 64

Rhode Island 76, Fordham 75

Richmond 73, George Washington 70

Siena 84, Quinnipiac 77

Syracuse 72, Pittsburgh 49

UConn 81, UCF 65

UMass 60, VCU 52

Villanova 71, St. John's 60

SOUTH

Chattanooga 71, VMI 64

ETSU 60, Wofford 54

Furman 81, UNC-Greensboro 67

McNeese St. 104, SE Louisiana 82

Mercer 73, The Citadel 57

South Carolina 94, Georgia 90, OT

South Florida 73, East Carolina 68, OT

Texas A&M-CC 81, New Orleans 75

Virginia 56, Virginia Tech 53

W. Carolina 109, Samford 78

MIDWEST

Bradley 74, Illinois St. 71, OT

Fort Wayne 58, Denver 51

Indiana St. 77, S. Illinois 68

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 86, Incarnate Word 66

Nicholls 93, Houston Baptist 85

Stephen F. Austin 90, Northwestern St. 59

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing: ALEXIS ROBERTS (NY)

Missing: ALEXIS ROBERTS (NY)

  • Updated

ALEXIS ROBERTS, Age Now: 15, Missing: 02/07/2020. Missing From NORTH CHILI, NY. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Monroe County Sherif…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News