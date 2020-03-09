Men's Scores
Men's Scores

TOURNAMENT

Colonial Athletic Association

Semifinals

Hofstra 75, Delaware 61

Horizon League

Semifinals

Ill.-Chicago 73, Wright State 56

Mid-American Conference

First Round

Ohio 85, Central Michigan 65

Toledo 76, Western Michigan 73

Kent State 86, Eastern Michigan 76

Miami (Ohio) 85, Buffalo 79

Southern Conference

Championship

ETSU 72, Wofford 58

Summit League

Semifinals

North Dakota State 75, Oral Roberts 69

Sun Belt Conference

Second Round

Appalachian State 70, Coastal Carolina 65

Georgia Southern 82, Louisiana 81

