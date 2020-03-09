Men's Scores

TOURNAMENT
Colonial Athletic Association
Semifinals
Hofstra 75, Delaware 61
Horizon League
Semifinals
Ill.-Chicago 73, Wright State 56
Mid-American Conference
First Round
Ohio 85, Central Michigan 65
Toledo 76, Western Michigan 73
Kent State 86, Eastern Michigan 76
Miami (Ohio) 85, Buffalo 79
Southern Conference
Championship
ETSU 72, Wofford 58
Summit League
Semifinals
North Dakota State 75, Oral Roberts 69
Sun Belt Conference
Second Round
Appalachian State 70, Coastal Carolina 65
Georgia Southern 82, Louisiana 81