EAST
Md.-Eastern Shore 85, Clarks Summit 39
Niagara 93, Colgate 82, OT
Sacred Heart 79, Hartford 62
William & Mary 62, Fairfield 58
SOUTH
Chattanooga 99, Tennessee Wesleyan 51
Coll. of Charleston 76, Coker 50
Florida St. 72, Clemson 53
Furman 84, SC-Upstate 72
Houston 76, South Carolina 56
LSU 109, Northwestern St. 59
Lipscomb 96, Trevecca Nazarene 72
North Alabama 78, Birmingham-Southern 50
Richmond 75, South Alabama 57
Saint Louis 86, Tulane 62
Virginia 56, North Carolina 47
MIDWEST
Akron 72, Southern U. 57
Buffalo 74, DePaul 69
Dayton 78, Saint Mary's (Cal) 68
Ohio 81, Tennessee Tech 54
Purdue 58, Northwestern 44
Toledo 82, Marshall 72
Valparaiso 77, Cent. Michigan 55
SOUTHWEST
Oral Roberts 95, Haskell 55
Sam Houston St. 71, Louisiana Tech 68
Texas 60, Texas A&M 50
Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma St. 61
FAR WEST
N. Arizona 73, Omaha 65
San Diego St. 59, San Jose St. 57
UCLA 81, Denver 62
