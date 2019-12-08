EAST

Md.-Eastern Shore 85, Clarks Summit 39

Niagara 93, Colgate 82, OT

Sacred Heart 79, Hartford 62

William & Mary 62, Fairfield 58

SOUTH

Chattanooga 99, Tennessee Wesleyan 51

Coll. of Charleston 76, Coker 50

Florida St. 72, Clemson 53

Furman 84, SC-Upstate 72

Houston 76, South Carolina 56

LSU 109, Northwestern St. 59

Lipscomb 96, Trevecca Nazarene 72

North Alabama 78, Birmingham-Southern 50

Richmond 75, South Alabama 57

Saint Louis 86, Tulane 62

Virginia 56, North Carolina 47

MIDWEST

Akron 72, Southern U. 57

Buffalo 74, DePaul 69

Dayton 78, Saint Mary's (Cal) 68

Ohio 81, Tennessee Tech 54

Purdue 58, Northwestern 44

Toledo 82, Marshall 72

Valparaiso 77, Cent. Michigan 55

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 95, Haskell 55

Sam Houston St. 71, Louisiana Tech 68

Texas 60, Texas A&M 50

Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma St. 61

FAR WEST

N. Arizona 73, Omaha 65

San Diego St. 59, San Jose St. 57

UCLA 81, Denver 62

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments