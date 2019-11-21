EAST
Bloomsburg 70, Chestnut Hill 58
Colgate 89, Cortland State 50
Florida 70, Saint Joseph's 62
Georgetown 82, Texas 66
Hartford 78, Emerson 63
Pittsburgh 66, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41
St. Francis Brooklyn 122, Medgar Evers 58
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 92, Our Lady of the Lake 56
Appalachian St. 64, Charlotte 55
Baylor 76, Ohio 53
Clemson 87, Alabama A&M 51
Coastal Carolina 79, Utah 57
Hampton 93, Regent 50
Loyola Marymount 78, Air Force 64
Miami 74, Missouri State 70
Mississippi St. 80, Tulane 66
NC Central 68, Bluefield St. 44
South Florida 69, Wofford 55
UNC Asheville 105, St. Andrews 69
Villanova 98, Middle Tennessee 69
Xavier 73, Towson 51
MIDWEST
Akron 82, Youngstown St. 60
Duquesne 74, Indiana State 71
Iowa 83, North Florida 68
Kent State 89, Concord 59
FAR WEST
Omaha 85, Washington St. 77
UC Riverside 76, Redlands 44
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.