EAST

Bloomsburg 70, Chestnut Hill 58

Colgate 89, Cortland State 50

Florida 70, Saint Joseph's 62

Georgetown 82, Texas 66

Hartford 78, Emerson 63

Pittsburgh 66, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41

St. Francis Brooklyn 122, Medgar Evers 58

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 92, Our Lady of the Lake 56

Appalachian St. 64, Charlotte 55

Baylor 76, Ohio 53

Clemson 87, Alabama A&M 51

Coastal Carolina 79, Utah 57

Hampton 93, Regent 50

Loyola Marymount 78, Air Force 64

Miami 74, Missouri State 70

Mississippi St. 80, Tulane 66

NC Central 68, Bluefield St. 44

South Florida 69, Wofford 55

UNC Asheville 105, St. Andrews 69

Villanova 98, Middle Tennessee 69

Xavier 73, Towson 51

MIDWEST

Akron 82, Youngstown St. 60

Duquesne 74, Indiana State 71

Iowa 83, North Florida 68

Kent State 89, Concord 59

FAR WEST

Omaha 85, Washington St. 77

UC Riverside 76, Redlands 44

