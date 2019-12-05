EAST

St. Francis (NY) 84, Hartford 78

SOUTH

High Point 70, Elon 66, OT

Howard 94, Hampton 91, OT

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 82, North Texas 80

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments