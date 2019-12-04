Save up to $64 on Michael Jackson ONE™ by Cirque du Soleil®

An Immersive Journey
Hailed by Rolling Stone as “A virtual parade of ‘wow’ moments,” Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil is an electrifying fusion of acrobatics, dance and visuals immersing the audience into the world of Michael's music. Driven by his biggest hits heard like never before in a riveting, state-of-the-art surround-sound environment Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil performs exclusively at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Schedule:
Thursday-Monday at 7:00pm & 9:30pm
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.