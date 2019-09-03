SAM'S CLUB - GET 40% OFF A 1-YEAR MEMBERSHIP + A LIMITED-TIME FREE GIFT

Sam's Club is committed to becoming the membership you love most. With excellent products and services - in clubs, online and through mobile devices - across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, Sam's Club gives you exclusive savings on the things you need, the things you love, and all sorts of unexpected things.
You will receive your membership activation voucher by email, along with:
- $5 Sam's Club gift card
- A second complimentary Sam's Club membership card
- Free promo code for $15 off your next purchase*
Limit 1 redemption per person. Voucher must be redeemed online using link provided with voucher. Purchaser must provide a valid ID at Sam's Club Membership desk to get physical membership card. Limit one voucher per subscriber. Not valid for membership renewals. Valid for new Sam's Club members only. Not eligible for combination with any other offer.
Redeemable only at Sam's Club for the goods or services listed above. Not redeemable for cash (unless required by law). Doesn't cover tax or gratuity. Promotional value can't be combined with other offers. Not reloadable. Unauthorized reproduction, resale, modification, or trade prohibited. Sam's Club is the issuer of this voucher, provides all goods and services for which it may be redeemed, and is solely responsible for any damages or injuries resulting from the use or consumption of such goods or services. Purchase, use, or acceptance of this voucher constitutes acceptance of these terms.
*$15 promo code valid on your next order of $150 or more. Code will be sent via email with purchase of a Sam's Club 1-Year Membership. Offer valid through December 31, 2019.
