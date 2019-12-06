45% off Holiday in the Park at Six Flags!

Deck the halls in a dazzling display of lights, sights, and sounds as Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags. Featuring thrilling rides, tasty treats and exciting family entertainment for the holiday season! Select days from November 23 – January 5, the park is transformed into a winter wonderland with thousands of colorful lights, carolers performing classic yuletide favorites and personalized meet-and-greets with Santa and his helpers.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Enjoy all the wonderful aromas of the season while satisfying your appetite and quenching your thirst with hot chocolate, cider, custom fudge, holiday-inspired funnel cake flavors and many other traditional favorites. Save up to 45%!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.