Located between Orlando and Kissimmee on the South Orange Blossom Trail, Gatorland is one of Central Florida's classic attractions, and provides a unique and natural alternative to the larger theme parks of today. Founded by the late Owen Godwin in 1949, and still privately owned by his family today, Gatorland is a 110-acre theme park and wildlife preserve, combining "Old Florida" charm with exciting, new exhibits and entertainment, making it Orlando's best half day attraction®.
Get up-close and personal with gators, crocs, birds, turtles, zebu, deer and much more!
Most Popular
-
Police: Seven arrested during sex sting in Washington County
-
UPDATED: Whitehall man airlifted after Route 8 motorcycle accident
-
Traffic jam resulted in birth in parking lot along Route 9
-
Police: Queensbury man killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Clifton Park
-
Blog: Bear shot after it gets into Adirondack home
Print Ads
Service
Child
Glens Falls
518-793-3878
Child
Glens Falls
518-793-3878
Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.