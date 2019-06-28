Don't miss out on the Six Flags Summer Sale - Save over 45%

Today, Six Flags has dedicated itself to setting the standard for theme park entertainment. Our 26 theme and water parks across North America are better than ever, offering today's families and teens a complete one-stop diversified entertainment destination, from industry-leading thrill rides to water attractions, themed areas, children's areas, parades, concerts and shows, restaurants, games and merchandise outlets. Our licensing agreement with DC Comics and Warner Bros. Consumer Products allows Six Flags the exclusive theme park rights to many of the world's greatest cartoon characters and super heroes, from Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes friends to DC Comics Super Heroes BATMAN, ROBIN, THE GREEN LANTERN, WONDER WOMAN and THE FLASH, enabling Six Flags to offer our 32 million guests a full character program, including character meet and greets, meals, photograph and autograph opportunities and new retail options.
