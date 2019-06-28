Dive into the magic of Disneyland California - Save over $65

SAVE UP TO $50 - DISNEY MAXPASS NOW AVAILABLE ON SELECT TICKETS
The Disneyland Resort will become a “must-do” travel destination in 2019, whether it’s for a celebration of 90 years of magic with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, a journey to the planet Batuu to live the adventures of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a whirl on two family-friendly attractions opening at Pixar Pier, an encounter with Captain Marvel, or a chance to enjoy the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
