Criss Angel cordially invites you to MINDFREAK in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood - Save up to $28

Hailed as the "#1 Magician on the planet" by the Las Vegas Sun, Criss Angel brings MINDFREAK to Las Vegas audiences and introduces more magic, technology and illusions than any other show in the world. Based on Angel's breakout hit TV show MINDFREAK, the most successful magic show in television history, MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood showcases 90 minutes of the most mind-blowing, original and inventive illusions performed to date.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.