McNeil's homer lifts Mets; Phillies slip in playoff race

NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning, and the New York Mets beat Philadelphia 3-2 Sunday night, damaging the Phillies playoff hopes.

The Phillies blew a two-run lead Sunday night and fell two games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and 3 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the second NL wild card.

The Mets snapped a five-game losing streak.

McNeil’s homer off Phillies starter Kyle Gibson was his first since Aug. 1. and gave the Mets their first lead since squandering a 3-2 advantage in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 7-6, 11-inning loss to the Cardinals.

Aaron Loup (6-0), the fifth of six Mets pitchers, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth and tossed 1 1/3 hitless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.00 in 51 innings this season.

Edwin Diaz plunked Freddy Galvis with one out in the ninth before striking out Jean Segura and retiring Bryce Harper on a fly to deep left to earn his 29th save.

The Phillies stranded 10 runners