McNeil, Lindor team up as Mets beat Diamondbacks 4-2

NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor teamed up to produce all four runs a night after scuffling in the dugout and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Saturday night.

The pair attempted to dismiss Friday’s dustup by bizarrely claiming they were arguing over an animal spotted in the clubhouse tunnel — Lindor said it was a rat, McNeil’s story was that it was a raccoon or possum.

No critters Saturday — just a couple All-Star hitters. McNeil hit a two-run homer in the third off Merrill Kelly (2-3), and Lindor had a double, an RBI and scored on a throwing error after a stolen base.

Five pitchers combined for an eight-hitter on a bullpen day for the Mets, who have won four straight. The Diamondbacks fell to 0-5 on a six-game trip, during which they have been outscored 29-10.

Opener Tommy Hunter tossed two hitless innings before Joey Lucchesi (1-2) followed and earned the win after allowing one run over 2 1/3 innings. Trevor May earned his first save with the Mets with a one-hit ninth.

Lucchesi drew a walk leading off the third against Kelly. McNeil followed with a homer, after which Lindor drew a walk, stole second — his 100th career theft — and raced home on a two-base throwing error by Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly.