Mattingly Mar 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Queensbury man charged with DWI after rolling car A 22-year-old is facing driving while intoxicated charges following a rollover crash in Queensbury Monday. 'Get the snowball going': Can Aviation Mall in Queensbury reinvent itself? As malls around the country continue to close their doors or find creative ways to reinvent the property, Aviation Mall in Queensbury remains … Man charged with DWI after almost hitting a police car A South Glens Falls man was charged with Driving While Intoxicated early Tuesday morning, after nearly striking a Warren County Sheriff’s Offi… Northbound lane closures planned along the Northway Lane closures are expected between Exits 22 and 23 along the Northway from 7 a.m., Wed. through 5 p.m., Fri. Man accused of selling cocaine to undercover Warren County officer A man was arrested on Thursday after police said he sold cocaine to an undercover officer in the Town of Chester.