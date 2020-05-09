Massachusetts fights evictions amid outbreak; RI shops open

Nearly 30,000 residents received assistance through the program last year.

As of Friday, 2,947 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 104 from the previous day. There have been at least 121 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

Connecicut

A regional food bank that began distributing food from a Connecticut football stadium has extended the program through at least the end of the month after the outbreak increased demand.

Foodshare, a regional food bank that serves Hartford and Tolland counties, moved their operation to the University of Connecticut football stadium last month after outgrowing their space at Hartford Regional Market.

The food bank has been giving away an average of 25,000 pounds of food a day. Typically around 1,400 cars come through daily, although some days have seen as many as 1,800. The food bank is spending about $100,000 a week and for now. Jason Jakubowski, president and chief executive officer of Foodshare, said donations of money have allowed them to keep up.

As of Saturday, more than 32,980 state residents had tested positive for the virus and 2,932 residents had died. There were 1,301 people hospitalized because of the virus, 35 fewer than the previous day, continuing a two-week decline.

