Martinez leads Red Sox past slumping Royals 7-6

BOSTON — J.D. Martinez drove in four runs, including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the slumping Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Tuesday on a sweltering night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox, who had four homers in each of their previous two games, won their fifth straight despite not going deep Tuesday. Boston pitchers allowed three homers by the Royals for the second straight game, but Kansas City's skid continued with its seventh loss in a row.

Whit Merrifield led off the game with a homer for Kansas City off Nick Pivetta. Michael A. Taylor and Ryan O'Hearn each hit two-run shots for the Royals, who fell to 1-7 on a 10-game road trip that concludes Thursday afternoon in Boston.

The clubs combined for 25 hits in the game, which stretched more than 3 1/2 hours in sweltering conditions that only eased slightly from a game-time temperature of 95 degrees.

Yacksel Rios (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Matt Barnes pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

After Merrifield put the Royals up right away, the lead changed hands six more times before Martinez lined a double to right in the sixth with two runners on. Michael Chavis and Alex Verdugo scored easily and the 7-6 lead held.