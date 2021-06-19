Martin, Pulock help Isles top Lightning 3-2 to tie series

Barzal made it 2-0 with 6:14 left as he got the rebound of a shot by Clutterbuck from the right point and quickly put it into the open net from the left side with Kyle Palmieri screening Vasilevskiy in front. It was Barzal’s sixth of the playoffs, all coming in the last nine games.

Pelech sent a shot toward the net from the left side that was stopped by Vasilevskiy. The rebound went to the right side, where Martin backhanded it into the top left corner to make it 3-0 with 2:03 left. The Lightning challenged for offside on the entry into the offensive zone, but the play was upheld after a video review — confirming the Islanders’ seventh three-goal period in 16 games this postseason.

The Lightning went 0 for 1 on the power play — with no shots on goal — to fall to 2 for 9 in the series. In the first two rounds, Tampa Bay converted on 42% of its chances.

The Islanders were 0 for 3 with the man advantage, falling to 1 for 11 in the series. They are 23% for the postseason.

The team that scored first has won each of the first four games of this series. The Islanders improved to 5-1 when getting the first goal. They are 5-5 when the opponent scores first.

The Lightning, 10-1 when scoring first, fell to 0-4 when allowing the first goal.

